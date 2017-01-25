More than $100,000 dispersed to 58 local not-for-profits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It was a big day for many not-for-profits in the Wabash Valley; 58 local not-for-profits received more than $100,000.

The funds were distributed by First Financial Bank.

However, the money comes from trusts established by prominent Vigo County residents as far back as the early 1900s.

First Financial Bank says they’re excited to be the vehicle to deliver these funds.

“This is something that we’ve been able to do now for over 40, 50, 60 years, we’ve been able to work with these trusts and to be able to hand out this money that’s actually going to help many charitable organizations throughout the community that in turn you’re going to help many of the residents here,” explained Andrew Decker, trust officer at First Financial Bank.

The money came from the trusts of Oscar Baur, Frederick Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope.

Just a few of the many organizations benefiting from the gifts include Art Spaces, Happiness Bag and Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Vigo County.