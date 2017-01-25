Planned Parenthood CEO announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI/AP) – Planned Parenthood President and CEO Betty Cockrum announced her retirement Wednesday.

Cockrum, who was the head of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said she will retire at the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30.

She said when she signed up to lead PPINK, nearly 15 years ago, this would be her “last significant tour of duty.”

“Words cannot express what an extraordinary experience it’s been,” Cockrum said in a release. “It is truly an amazing organization. I now have just over five months to give our great mission all I have to give and I have every intention of doing just that.”

A search committee made up of members from both states has been named by the board of directors to seek Cockrum’s replacement.

The change in leadership comes as Planned Parenthood is facing increased opposition around the country and possible cuts in government funding.

The group won a federal lawsuit that blocked a 2011 Indiana law aiming to prevent Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over providing abortion services.

The group operates 17 clinics in Indiana and two in Kentucky. It offers general health screenings, contraceptives and other services.