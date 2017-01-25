Poll finds most Vigo responders support Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Results from a poll released Wednesday found that most respondents favor a Terre Haute casino. Right now, Senate Bill 354 awaits a hearing in the public policy committee. If passed, the bill would establish a casino in Terre Haute, which would be operated by Full House Resorts.

Gravis Marketing, a Florida-based firm who specializes on polling, conducted the poll between January 11th and 19th. The firm polled 612 Vigo County residents. According to the poll, residents support the casino by a 2:1 margin.

Of those who responded, 56% support the casino, 28% are opposed, while 16% either had no opinion or didn’t know. Of those who oppose a casino, 33% cited a casino or gambling as against his or her beliefs. Another 13% cited crime as the reason they’re against a casino.

The @THCofC voted to support proposed a casino in town. The question is, do you support one moving in? — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) January 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The preferred location for the casino is the riverfront (45%), while 33% of the respondents prefer to see the casino on the east side of town.