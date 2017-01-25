Purdue ag economist: Local farmers could have benefited from trade agreement



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue University professor said the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement would have been good for local farmers.

President Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP.

News 18 talked with Purdue ag economist Phillip Abbott who said the agricultural sector would have been a “winner” in the agreement.

Abbott said farmers believe they would have seen gains in trade.

“If you were a farmer and you grew corn and soy beans, the big action was going to be in soy beans,” Abbott said. “If you were a pork producer, then you were going to have better access to the Japanese market, better access to the Vietnamese market and to other markets.”

Abbott was reassuring because other agreements are in place, including the North American Free Trade Agreement — or NAFTA. However, Trump has said he would like to renegotiate that agreement.

Abbott said automotive manufactures and suppliers could also see some effects of backing out of the TPP.