Red Cross Urges Organizations to Sponsor Blood Drives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An emergency need for blood continues.

The American Red Cross says 300 blood drives in the US have been cancelled since December.

Because of this, more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations haven’t been collected.

The Red Cross says one way to help is for more businesses, churches, and organizations to sponsor blood drives.

The more options donors have, the more likely they’ll be to donate.

If your organization would like to host a drive locally, click this link.

If you’re looking to donate locally in the near future, here’s a list of blood drives coming up:

Parke County

Marshall

-1/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Turkey Run High School, 1497 East State Road 47

Vigo County

Terre Haute

-1/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Union Hospital, 1606 North 7th Street

-2/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Charles E Brown African American Cultural Center, 301 N. 8th