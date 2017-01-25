THPD investigating separate case that also happened at 1931 Woodlawn Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Friday, January 13 was a violent day in Terre Haute. The city had its first murder, but earlier in the day there was another shooting.

In a probable cause for arrest, we learned the victims’ names in an incident at 1931 Woodlawn Avenue that happened on Jan. 13. Those victims were Brandon Shorter and Dennis Deluca.

The probable cause says Brandon Shorter was hit in the head multiple times with an unknown object. It also says someone shot Dennis Deluca in the upper torso.

Now, looking deeper into the case we’ve learned that Brandon Shorter is actually facing charges filed earlier this month.

Those charges include dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The probable cause for arrest is listed for Jacob Breda, 33 of Terre Haute. In that probable cause it says Breda and another man broke into the home at 1931 Woodlawn Avenue on Jan. 11. It goes on to say they were looking for something, and in the meantime hit a female victim in the head with a gun.

Breda was arrested for burglary with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $75,000, cash only with no 10 percent allowed.

We have not been told if Jacob Breda is connected to the incident on Jan. 13. However, police tell us they are actively searching for a person in that case.

We’ll of course follow this story and update the information when we can.