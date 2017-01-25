Three arrested in connection to heroin investigation in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – Three people were arrested in Washington in connection with a heroin investigation on Jan. 24.

Washington Police Department reports an officer conducted a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. on W. Oak Street on Tuesday. The passenger, Justin Wirey, in the vehicle was arrested on an active warrant.

Wirey, who is 29, was wanted for a $100,000 warrant out of Daviess County for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (heroin). This warrant had been issued after an investigation by the Washington Police Department and Indiana State Police.

During a search of the vehicle with a K9 Unit, the K9 gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. Officers found marijuana, a syringe and additional paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver, 22-year-old Jenna Hill, was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance,

Officers then served a search warrant at an apartment complex where additional paraphernalia and syringes were located. 50-year-old Angela Howard was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance.