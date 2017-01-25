Why Terre Haute is in desperate need to change some fire codes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Fire Department is proposing a new plan for local Class I businesses. This happens after the Assistant Fire Chief, Norm Loudermilk, discovered an outdated ordinance that hasn’t been updated since 1962.

“[We’re] just making sure we’re not at a big fire pulling people out that were victims of fatalities because of a code violation,” said Loudermilk.

Currently, the city is operating under guidelines that aren’t in compliance with the city’s code. The fire department has updated how they operate but the city code paperwork has changed to reflect these updates.

Loudermilk says the city’s ordinance outlines language from the former NFPA guidelines they followed. Indiana legislators switched state fire departments to follow IFC guidelines which are less restrictive.

“When they switched, we didn’t. Now state law trumps local ordinance so we were still operating under IFC for years, we’re just trying to clean those things up,” said Loudermilk.

Firefighters are now introducing a plan with new city codes. It can be broken down in three main components.

First, it will bring inspections for businesses of three or more employees up to fire code. This will ensure they are not liable for any violations.

Second, it will instate a fee of $25 for Class I structures 10,000 square feet and less for their annual inspection. For businesses larger than that, the fire department will charge $0.02 per square feet, but will also cap the amount for large business buildings.

The money collected through this fee will go directly to an account dedicated to fire prevention. This is the third point to the proposal.

They will be able to increase school visits and prevention programs. Loudermilk says they plan to purchase two inflatable safety fire houses to educate children on what to do in the case of a fire.

This means firefighters will be able to reach students and the community in a new light.

“I can assure you that a person that’s a firefighter that’s on our job now, somewhere had a firefighter that made a difference in their life,” said Loudermilk.

The Fire Department is only able to reach around 2,000 students a year with their fire prevention programs now.

If the new plan is passed, all 15,000 children in Terre Haute will be educated on fire safety according to Loudermilk.

“It’s an investment in the future, in the safety of the community, it’s an investment in making sure children are educated on the dangers of fire,” said Loudermilk.

The proposal will be introduced at the city council’s sunshine meeting in February. It will be voted on the week after that meeting.