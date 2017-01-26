Casino bill gets committee hearing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – On Thursday, the Indiana Senate committee on Public Policy announced it will hold a hearing to discuss and hear testimony on Senate Bill 354. This bill would establish a casino in Terre Haute if passed. An Indiana State University political science professor says a committee hearing is a good first step for the bill, but it still has a long way to go before it becomes law.

Senator Jon Ford (R – Terre Haute) filed the bill back on January 4th. Since that time, we’ve seen a lot of support and some opposition to a casino locating in Terre Haute. On February 1st, that discussion moves to the Indiana Statehouse.

“Just getting it authored isn’t enough to ensure a healthy debate on a bill,” said Dr. Matthew Bergbower of ISU Political Science. “So getting this bill heard in the committee process is a good positive step for the bill to ultimately get passed.”

Dr. Bergbower another good sign for this bill comes in the fact Ford, the bill’s author, also sits on the Public Policy committee. Bergbower says it will be up to Ford to ensure the bill gets a fair hearing, which will feature testimony from people who are both for and against it.

“It could be a state officer,” Dr. Bergbower said when asked who could testify at the hearing. “It could be a lobbyist. it could be a non-profit agency. It could be a constituent.”

Whoever testifies must be invited to do so by a committee member.

The bill needs a majority of committee members voting in favor of it to pass and move onto the full Senate. The same holds true if the Senate leaders decide to take up a vote on SB 354. If it passes the Senate, it would then move onto the House. But at any point in the process, the bill could stall.

“Even if it passes committee, no guarantees the Senate floor wants to hear it or even vote on it,” Dr. Bergbower pointed out. “Once again, after the Senate, there’s no guarantees the House wants to entertain the idea nor vote on it.”

Dr. Bergbower also pointed out bills on gaming usually don’t see votes along party lines. He says to expect lawmakers from areas of the state where gaming already exists to be strong opponents to SB 354, both Republicans and Democrats alike.

In other words, Senator Ford’s in for a marathon, full of hurdles to clear, and not a sprint to the Governor’s desk.