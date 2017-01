VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Certain customers of Fayette Township Water are on a boil order until further notice.

The boil order is only for customers in Miller Subdivision on Orchard Avenue and Candlewick Circle.

Officials report this boil order is because they are switching over to new water lines in that area.

This boil order is until further notice and could be several days.

If you have any questions you can call the office at (812) 535-4208.