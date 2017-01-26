Did you get yourself a bottle of McDonald’s special sauce?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Have you ever thought “I’d like to make a Big Mac at home?” Well, some folks who were in the right place at the right time have the right ingredient to do just that.

The McDonald’s on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute was one of the few sites in the country that gave away bottles of Big Mac ‘special sauce’ today.

McDonald’s used a special app to advertise the special sauce giveaway and customers had to say a code phrase to get their own bottle “there’s a Big Mac for that!”

The special sauce giveaway promotes McDonald’s release of two new ‘sizes’ of Big Mac, the smaller Mac Junior and the Grand Mac which is bigger than the usual Big Mac.

Only 10,000 customers across the country received the bottles at restaurant locations.