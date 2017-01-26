Fayette Elementary wins money after competing in energy efficiency contest

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The students at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute have a lot to be proud of.

They’ve won a contest centered around energy efficiency. The students were challenged to get friends and family to sign up for free energy kits.

Those kits include things like LED bulbs, efficient shower heads and some other items.

They took the challenge seriously and earned $2,500 for their school. Their principal called what the kids accomplished a win-win!

“Our students were learning about conservation, and they in turn were teaching their families about conservation asking them to conserve,” Janel Bonomo, Fayette Elementary principal explained. “Then they received the kit then utilize those items in the kit to conserve. And then we got money for winning a contest!”

The money will go towards something in the science field. Fayette Elementary beat out the second place school by signing up more than 300 more families!