‘Suspicious’ Fire breaks out at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds

VERMILLON COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – Part of the Vermillion County Fairgrounds is destroyed. That’s after a large fire.

The main damage is in the grandstands. Fire fighters have not reported any injuries.

Officials have not released a cause at this point. However, many are telling News 10 that it does appear to be suspicious. That’s because no electricity was connected to the grandstands.

The fairgrounds are located on Maple Street. That’s just off State Road 63 in northern Vermillion County.

