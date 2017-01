TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A small fire forced workers to stop and dump their load of trash in the trash truck in the middle of the street on N. 26th.

The pile of trash had to be dumped on N. 26th Street before 9 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue. Crew at the scene reported a worker noticed a small cardboard fire in the back of the truck.

To prevent damage to the truck, they dumped the trash to put out the fire so they could then start picking it up again.