Girl Scout Cookies set to go on sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you’re looking for a treat to beat the winter blues, we have an idea for you!

Girl Scout Cookies will soon be available at locations across the Wabash Valley.

More than 2 million boxes were delivered across the Hoosier State on Thursday.

Girl Scouts will then take those boxes and set up booths.

Organizers say the annual event is a learning opportunity for everyone involved.

“The cookie program is the world’s largest financial literacy program for girls. It teaches them skills that they can carry throughout the rest of their lives. Like goal setting and money management and business ethics. All of those kinds of good things,” Ellen Winking, Director of Product Sales for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana said.

