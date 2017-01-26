High-speed chase in Vermillion County lands one man in jail

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Williamsport man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Vermillion County.

Just after midnight Thursday morning a Vermillion County deputy tried to pull over a car being driven by 24-year-old Kyle Holman.

Holman was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 near State Road 71 when the officer noticed the car had no working taillights.

When the deputy tried to pull Holman over, he allegedly fled.

Police say Holman reached speeds of nearly 120 mph.

When Holman came to a curve on Highway 36 near County Road 500, he lost control and hit a guardrail.

Holman allegedly left the car and fled on foot.

Police found him hiding under a partially fallen tree.

Holman was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for minor injuries.

Police later learned the car Holman was driving was reported stolen from a home in Attica, Indiana.

Police say, Holman’s license was suspended and he was driving under the influence of meth and marijuana.

He is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.