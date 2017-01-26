LIC boys tourney title set between Marshall and Robinson

The Little Illini Conference boys basketball tourney championship game will take place Friday between Marshall and Robinson.The Lions will be looking for their first conference tourney title since 2010, while the Maroons have never won this event.
The Little Illini Conference boys basketball tourney championship game will take place Friday between Marshall and Robinson.The Lions will be looking for their first conference tourney title since 2010, while the Maroons have never won this event.
Advertisement