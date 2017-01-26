Quilters say thank you for veteran’s service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Honoring the service of our military veterans is the mission of one local group.

It wasn’t a regular day at the doctor’s office like George Leach was expecting.

A group known as the Old Glory Quilters was on standby to present George with a special quilt.

Something Judy Brown works to make sure every veteran has.

“When I came home from Iraq, I decided that I had received a small quilt there, it was a small one, I said hey, I want to do this as a mission,” Judy said. “I want this to be my mission.”

George served in World War II at the young age of 17.

Sitting next to a flag with 48 stars, serving is something George says he has both good and bad memories of.

“I quit school and got a job at a place called A.G. Cook General Machine Shop,” George said. “And I worked for him for a while. And then when I was seeing, I was only making about 60 cents an hour, and I seen things were still not going very good, so that’s when I decided at 17 that I was going to try and go on to the army.”

Now almost 90, George says he never got a big welcome home or a thank you for his service.

But that changes today.

George was given quilt number 1,208 made by this group.

A labor of love for Judy and her Old Glory Quilters.

“It’s a way that I can give back to honor my service,” Judy said. “Because I feel like I never, like my service was never really honored and never really got that. So when I can give back to these veterans, right here, and see their smile, that just says it all.”

As for George and his new quilt, it’s something he sees as an incredible gesture to all who’ve been given one.

“I think it’s wonderful. And like i told them, the number of quilts they’ve made, what a wonderful day it was for them when they got, when they received their quilt.”

Each quilt made by the old glory quilters has its own unique design.