Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old from Crawfordsville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old from Crawfordsville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Kaden Cravens was last seen on Jan. 20 around 12 p.m. in Crawfordsville. Officials believe Cravens could be in danger and may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Cravens is a 19 year old white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair or possibly shaved head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black knee length pea coat, striped red shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Kaden Cravens, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department by calling 765-362-3300 or 911.