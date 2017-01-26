Terre Haute woman arrested in connection with first murder of 2017 in court asking for bond reduction

Related Coverage Terre Haute shooting turns into first homicide investigation of 2017

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A woman arrested in connection to the first murder of 2017 in Terre Haute was in court again.

Madonna Fulford is facing two charges, including assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

She was arrested along with Robert John Price on Jan. 13. Fulford’s hearing on Thursday was to discuss a bond reduction.

Fulford’s mother brought up safety concerns and issues with inmates to the judge. Fulford is also requesting immediate drug treatment.

No bond reduction was set.

She will be back in court on March 2.