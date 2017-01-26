“They are absolutely worth it.” Exotic Feline Rescue Center takes in 14 new cats

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) – Imagine trying to feed nearly 200 large cats. It’s the difficult task the Exotic Feline Rescue Center faces every day. The refuge continues to grow, taking in cats that are often abused, unwanted, or neglected.

When it comes to Rebecca Rizzo’s job, as Head Keeper of the center, it’s safe to say for the last 14-years there’s never been a dull moment. “We’re just always on our toes, just trying to keep caught up. We’re always ready,” she said.

It’s been a busy winter season for the refuge. There’s no shortage of work to be done. Especially, during these bitter cold temperatures.

“They need the calories to stay warm just like we do, so we do feed them a lot more in the winter than in the summer, which is another financial burden,” said Rizzo.

The number of mouths that need to be fed continues to rise. The center recently rescued several tigers. “We took in seven from a facility that was recently shutdown in Colorado. The seven that we took in, we are addressing some health issues,” said Rizzo.

Three large cats were also transported from Michigan. On top of that, four Lynx were rescued from an Indiana roadshow. “We’re busy upgrading old enclosures is necessary, so there’s a lot of cost involved with them. Especially, for the ones coming in with health issues,” explained Rizzo.

The extra expenses are putting a strain on the center’s already tight budget of $700,000 a year, which equals less than $3,000 per cat annually. Not to mention, the amount of visitors declines during the winter months.

“It’s also to help keep the public educated on the situation of these animals and where they come from, that’s our main goal, but obviously the financial burden is very important as well,” said Rizzo.

Despite the struggles that come with rescuing these animals, it’s a challenge Rizzo and the entire team has grown used to and wouldn’t trade for the world.

“The animals they make you so happy. They are absolutely worth it.”

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is hosting its 10th Annual Save the Big Cats Charity Auction. For ticket and pricing information, click on the link below. http://www.exoticfelinerescuecenter.org/home.html