Woman accused of overdosing on K2 with a minor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute mother appeared in court Thursday after she was accused of overdosing on K2 with a minor.

Shannon Gillie is being held on two counts; neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, on Dec. 13 Gillie and the minor were both found in their kitchen and had apparently overdosed at the same time.

The minor told police that she had heard the supplier dipped the K2 in formaldehyde and heroin.

Gillie is being held in the Vigo County Jail. She’ll be back in court on Monday.