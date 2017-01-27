Birds of Pray fly into local schools

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students at two Wabash Valley Schools received the chance to learn about Birds of Prey.

The American Eagle Foundation conducted presentations at Shakamak Elementary and Dugger School.

Students learned about the important roles birds play in the ecosystem.

Organizers say it’s important for kids to learn about their enviroment at an early age.

“These are birds that we see in the woods around here, along with the road. But often ties, we don’t learn about them and this a great opportunity for them,” Shakamak Principal Jeff Gambill said.

