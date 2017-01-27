“From Womb to Tomb,” local group joins nationwide march

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -People in the Wabash Valley joined a nationwide movement.

Friday was the March for Life event.

They’re marking the anniversary of the 1973 Roe Versus Wade ruling, which legalized abortion.

People met at the Vigo County Courthouse for a prayer service and protest.

Organizers of this local movement say this is a public awareness campaign.

They say respecting life from “the womb to the tomb” is important.

“I think it goes along with what Saint Teresa of Calcutta says. A country that accepts abortion doesn’t teach it’s people how to love but to use manners in which to get what they need,” Tom McBroom said.

There were about 30 people at the event locally.