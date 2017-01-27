Group hopes to bring extra-terrestrial engineering to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group of Purdue professors are hoping to create a new minor for students to study extra-terrestrial habitats.

A program was held at Purdue Friday morning to kick off the effort and to introduce the idea to students and staff in various fields. The new field of study would be called extra-terrestrial engineering.

Professors forming a group called Resilient Extra-Terrestrial Habitats answered questions and discussed ways Purdue could offer the new course.

Purdue professor of mechanical and civil engineering, Shirley Dyke, said the event was about building interest and reaching out across disciplines.

“We really expect to engage a broad crowd, cross section of the Purdue community in trying to answer the question of: How do we develop a new program in extra-terrestrial habitat engineering?” Dyke explained.

Dyke said students could get the chance to be a part of history.

“Students will be able to have opportunities to build concept designs, to build habitats that might actually be the designs that will be used on another planet at some point in the future,” said Dyke.

Along with creating a new minor, the RETH group hopes to eventually present habitat concepts to government agencies to ultimately make these habitats a reality.