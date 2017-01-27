Hearing continued for man arrested for murder of 8-year-old girl in Olney

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) – The hearing for the man arrested in connection to the death of an 8–year-old Olney girl has been continued.

8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg was found dead behind a building on the south side of Olney after being reported missing Nov. 23. Through the collaboration of at least 10 agencies in the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force, 53-year-old Glenn Ramey was arrested and charged with first degree murder and predatory sexual assault of a child.

Court records show Ramey has other previous charges against him including aggravated DUI and several orders of protection.

Ramey was scheduled to appear for a hearing in the Richland County on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. (CT) but his hearing has been continued. He will be back in court on Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. (CT).