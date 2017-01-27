Crime Stoppers: Officials looking for two suspects involved in theft case at Fuson Auto Dealership

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in regards to a theft case at Fuson Auto Dealership.

VCSO explains the case began on Jan. 7. When the dealership reported thefts of two vehicles and damage done to two other vehicles.

The suspects involved in this case are described as two white males who were in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when they arrived at the dealership.

Officials report the two suspects entered a gated storage area and stole a blue 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck along with a John Deere Gator. The Toyota used by the suspects was left behind and found to have been reported stolen two days prior to the Terre Haute City Police Department.

Later that same morning, Terre Haute City Police officers located the stolen John Deere vehicle abandoned on South 3rd Street near Interstate 70.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or check out this link.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.