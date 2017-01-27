Misdemeanor to felony: New Indiana state bill looks to up the ante for animal abuse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – One Indiana State Representative is pushing for stiffer penalties for people that abuse animals.

The legislation would increase punishment for certain animal cruelty crimes.

The bill would up the criminal offense if a person commits a crime that deliberately harms an animal.

That includes interfering with a search and rescue animal, tormenting it, or if the animal dies from the abuse.

The penalty would increase from a misdemeanor to a felony.

It would also require a person to receive counseling and reimburse the animal’s owner for any vet bills.