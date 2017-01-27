Monster Jam coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

The Monster Jam truck series will be heading to Indianapolis on Saturday, February, 11th. The event will feature Max D driven by Tom Meents and Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson for a total of a 16 truck line-up. Completing the line-up: Monster Energy (Damon Bradshaw), El Toro Loco (Becky McDonough), Pirate’s Curse (Steven Sims Jr.), Junkyard Dog (Dustin Brown), Lucas Oil Crusader (Linsey Weenk), Soldier Fortune (Chad Fortune), Avenger (Jim Koehler), Brutus (Brad Allen), Overkill Evolution (Mikey Vaters, Jr.), Black Stallion (Mike Vaters), Stone Crusher (Steve Sims), Hooked (Bryan White), King Krunch (David Smith) and War Wizard (Shane Phreed).

There are a limited number of Total Access Passes available. Total Access Passes give the biggest Monster Jam fans the best seats in the house, exclusive access to drivers with a private Party In the Pits from 1:45-2:30 p.m. General Pit Passes for the Party in the Pits is on February 11 are available for $15. An event ticket and Pit Pass are required for entry into the 2:30-5:30 p.m. Party in the Pits. The Pit Party gives fans the opportunity to get a view of the trucks up close and meet the drivers of the massive Monster Jam trucks. Get there early, as drivers will be available for autographs until 4:45 p.m. and the trucks will be available for photo opportunities until 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, Lucas Oil Stadium Box Office or calling 800-745-3000.