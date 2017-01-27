Officers arrest man after finding drugs during pursuit

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – One man faces charges after officers say they found drugs during a foot chase in Washington, Indiana.

The Washington Police Department reports an officer saw a wanted person, Christopher Russell, Friday evening around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Cosby Road and Southwest 16th Street.

Russell was wanted on a felony warrant out of Daviess County, Indiana.

According to police, Russell ran from them when they approached him. After a brief foot chase, officers took Russell into custody.

During the arrest, officers say Russell had five grams of methamphetamine and some syringes with him. The Washington Police Department also reported finding another four grams of methamphetamine in the area where Russell was taken into custody.

Russell faces drug-related charges.