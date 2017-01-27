Search for cause of ‘suspicious’ Vermillion Fairground fire continues

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A huge piece of history at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds is destroyed. That comes after last night’s fire that burned the grandstands in a matter of minutes.

Embers still burn Friday morning. The roof is twisted into a charred mess.

“When we got here the entire thing was ablaze from one end to the other. The whole thing. From east to west to north to south, it was gone,” said Tim Wilson, Cayuga’s Fire Chief.

Cayuga, Dana, Perryville and Newport Fire Departments responded to a fire at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Crews battled the wind as the fire spread from the grandstands to surrounding areas.

“Everything was blowing hard to the east, this building east of us was covered in embers,” said Wilson.

This landmark was unlike any of its kind.

According to the Director of the Parks’ Board, the grandstands were Indiana’s last wooden stadium.

Standing 30 feet tall since 1933, that history is now destroyed.

Cayuga’s Fire Chief and City Police say it’s possible someone could be responsible for setting the fire.

They’re considering it a highly suspicious fire because there is no power connected to the grandstands in January.

Officials tell News 10 they’re looking through surveillance footage to find out if anyone was at the fairgrounds when the fire started. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Indiana’s Fire Marshal also searched for answers through the charred debris Friday morning.

He says the cause is still undetermined.

There’s now a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a person responsible for the fire.

If you have any information about the cause of the fire, you’re asked to call Indiana’s Arson Investigators at 1-800-382-4628. You can also call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at (855) 847-7247.