Student sit-in protests Purdue’s response to white supremacy posters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s the fifth day of a student sit-in at Purdue’s Hovde Hall. Students are protesting what they consider a lack of response by administration to white supremacy signs posted on campus last fall.

“We’re not going to go away and we’re willing to be here until you’re willing to talk with us about the demands,” said Purdue student protester Allen Chiu.

That’s the message dozens of Purdue students have been demonstrating during a sit-in at Hovde Hall.

“We just want to discuss our demands and have you acknowledge them,” added Purdue student protester Vivian Tsangaropolis.

The goal is for Purdue University President Mitch Daniels to meet with them to address concerns about the posting of American Vanguard signs in November.

A list of five demands includes an investigation into who put up the white supremacy posters and a public denouncement of the action by Daniels.

Daniels said he’s already clarified the university’s position on racism.

“We denounce racism of all kinds from any direction,” explained Daniels.

Chiu said by not denouncing American Vanguard specifically, Daniels is not addressing the group’s concerns.

“We need that statement from him so that it repairs some of the trust from the students to the president, so that these marginalized people – these people of color, who might not be able to voice their concerns – will start to feel like their concerns are being taken into account,” Chiu explained.

But Daniels said he isn’t budging.

“We protect the rights of even the smallest minority to express themselves and we always will, but the right to express and protest is not the right to dictate,” Daniels said.

While the students sit in protest, dozens of signs are displayed throughout the lobby. One asked President Daniels to do his job and the students said, they’re not leaving until they get to speak with him.

“We need to remember that the point of this is to be disruptive,” said Tsangaropolis. “We want him to see us and meet with us.”

Other student demands include the reinstatement of a chief diversity officer and the creation of mandatory anti-oppression classes for freshman.

Daniels said he believes the university’s opposition to any kind of racism should be enough and that in his opinion, not all of the posters were promoting white supremacy.

“It said, ‘We have the right to exist,’” explained Daniels. “I don’t think people are suggesting that someone ought to be exterminated.”

However, it’s the message conveyed on American Vanguard’s website that bothers the protesters.

“Those ideologies are not conducive to higher learning and therefore, need to be condemned strongly,” Chiu added.

Chiu said until that happens, the protesters are staying put.