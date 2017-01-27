Terre Haute police investigate robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy location.

Officers responded to the store at 9th and Poplar streets just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police the suspect came into the store, and demanded money from a cashier.

Police say the suspect ran away with an unknown amount of money.

Officers say the man is described as a dark black male wearing a dark blue Carhatt-like jacket.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re urged to call the THPD at (812) 238-1661.