Thousands of rounds of ammo made fighting Edgar County fire impossible

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – There are new details in a massive Edgar County house fire Thursday afternoon.

Because of the extreme damage, the fire at 140th Road in Edgar County will be left undetermined according to the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition went off inside the home for nearly two minutes and a 500-gallon propane tank was on the verge of exploding.

Fire crews were forced to evacuate the area for nearly three hours due to high winds and shifting flames.

It took a crew of 30 to fight the fire.

The property is a total loss.