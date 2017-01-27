Two Terre Haute women busted on prostitution charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two Terre Haute women were arrested on prostitution charges.

Police arrested 43-year-old Gina Virgilio and 26-year-old Danielle Fisher, both of Terre Haute.

It happened after a sting set up by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.

A detective with the task force says they typically see cases where drugs and prostitution are related.

Virgilio was preliminarily charged with public indecency and prostitution.

She is slated to appear in court on Monday.

Fisher is charged with prostitution and is set to appear in city court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.