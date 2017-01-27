Up to $5,000 reward offered after suspicious fire destroys grandstands at Vermillion County Fairgrounds

Related Coverage Officials report fire at Vermillion County Fairgrounds ‘suspicious’

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed the grandstands at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds.

All that is left is a pile of rubble after the fire burnt the oldest wooden grandstands in Indiana to the ground.

Fire crews were called to the fairgrounds Thursday evening before 8:30 p.m. The fairgrounds are located just off of State Road 63 in northern Vermillion County.

Officials have not released a cause at this time, but they do report it is suspicious as there was no electricity connected to the grandstands.

The State Fire Marshall is here taking pictures and sifting through debris searching for the fire’s cause @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/Y20dAzBI8C — Kiley Thomas (@KileyWTHI) January 27, 2017

Wind gusts did create some extra concerns early on in the evening and crews spent several hours on the scene. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

News 10’s Kiley Thomas is back at the scene where she reports officials are offering a reward for information in this case. She will have the latest, tonight on News 10.