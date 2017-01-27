Vincennes University holding blood drive on Feb. 1 and 2

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Vincennes University will be holding a Red Cross Blood Drive on Feb. 1 and 2.

The American Red Cross has reported an emergency need for blood and platelet donations due to a winter shortage.

The blood drive will be on Feb. 1 and 2 at Beckes Student Union, 1101 N. 2nd St. from 12-6 p.m.

Participants should bring a driver’s license or two other forms of identification and a list of medications currently being taken.

To schedule a reservation time in advance, or for more information about being a blood or platelet donor, visit www.redcrossblood.org.