Vincennes University, Purdue University create partnership to aid engineering students



VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Students interested in engineering now have a new opportunity to further their education!

Vincennes University and Purdue University recently announced a partnership. Starting in the fall, engineering students at VU pursing their associate degrees can take a part in direct admission programs at Purdue.

The agreement applies to first-time and full-time students enrolling at Vincennes University. Students must meet certain criteria to transfer to Purdue.

Program leaders say this agreement follows the history of student success from VU to Purdue.

“It does tell students I have a chance to get into something really competitive, it might’ve seemed overwhelming, Purdue is a pretty big campus, even the lab classes,” said Dr. Laurel Smith, VU Provost. “But you can get a lot of assistance here and again this is that stackable approach to education.”

Requirements differ among the 15 engineering programs at Purdue.