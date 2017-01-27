Wabash Valley county no longer number one in unemployment

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – This time last year Brianne Jerrels with Greene County Economic Development was talking about high unemployment rates.

Greene County was number one in the state with a rate of 7.3 percent.

Fast forward a year and they’re no longer the case.

They’re now number four in the state with a rate of 5.8 percent.

An accomplishment Jerrels is happy with.

“I was encouraged to learn that,” Jerrels said. “Because when I first took this position as executive director, i told my board that one of the things i wanted to focus on was workforce development. Because the unemployment rate is affected by several different factors.”

They’re working on the rate by targeting the youth of the area through programs in their schools.

But also working with adults and providing job-specific trainings to help fill open jobs throughout the county.

Those jobs include CNC machinery, IT/cyber security, and electronics.

“It’s growing a lot more than when it started,” Jerrels said. “We’re offering the classes locally which helps.”

Jerrels says there are some larger businesses providing jobs to help lower their overall number, but there are some smaller corporations like providing around 25 jobs that are helping lower the rate as well.

“Our focus on small business development is huge in this community,” Jerrels said. “Because we do have, we have businesses who’ve been here for a long time and our community supports them.”

And while the rate drop isn’t a big one, it’s still a positive one in Jerrels eyes.

“You know, we went from number one to number four,” Jerrels said. “That’s not typically a huge leap, but it’s ok that we’re going at a slower pace because i think that the more time that you take into fixing a problem, or addressing an issue, the better it is for everyone in the long run.”

If you’re interested in the job training program, you can contact Kim Fraizer with Stimulus at 812-863-9191 ext. 266, or by email at kimberly.frazier@stimulusengineering.com.

Here’s how other Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley rank with unemployment numbers:

– 2. Vermillion – 5.9 percent

– 10. Sullivan – 5.3 percent

– 13. Parke – 5.0 percent

– 17. Vigo – 4.8 percent

– 36. Clay – 4.2 percent

– 50. Knox – 3.9 percent

– 59. Martin – 3.7 percent

– 81. Daviess – 3.2 percent