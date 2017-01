WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Your help is needed in identifying a man behind an active counterfeit case.

West Terre Haute Police told News 10 the man in the photos is wanted for passing three different counterfeit $100 bills.

Those bills were reportedly used on November 11th at Casey’s General Store and IGA in West Terre Haute.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or the West Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 533-2114.