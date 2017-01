TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Indiana State men’s basketball continued to struggle Saturday. The Sycamores lost another conference game, this one 81-66 to Loyola.

It was one of the worst performances of the season for the Sycamores, who fell behind early due to poor shot selection and several bad turnovers.

Despite an ice-cold shooting performance, Brenton Scott led the Sycamores with 12 points, along with Everett Clemons’ dozen points.