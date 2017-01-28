Local soccer league gets a helping hand from area students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Local students are lending a hand to area churches.

Saturday was week one of eight for the Upward Soccer League. It’s a winter league put on by Northside Community Church and Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church.

Students from Indiana State University and Terre Haute North Vigo High School volunteered to help with game day activities.

Organizers say it’s great to have something positive for kids to participate in.

“I think a lot of parents are looking for positive, healthy activities for their kids to be involved in,” said Pastor Clark Cowden, “It’s a minimal cost and kind of a safe, wholesome environment where they know there’s going to be good role models for their kids and people that are really trying to shape the next generation as they grow and develop.”

The Upward Soccer League hosts children ages 3-years-old through 8th grade. For more information the league, you can visit the website.