New senior living housing opens in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s a new housing option for seniors in Brazil.

It’s the Villas of Hollybrook and Reflections Memory Care.

Saturday was the grand opening for the facility.

It’s an all-inclusive assisted living and memory care community. It has 50 assisted living apartments and 28 memory care apartments.

Co-owner Chad Phillips says there was a special draw to the Brazil area.

“That’s the key markets that we’re looking for,” he said, “It’s a great product. We’d like to bring people back, try to bring people from Terre Haute back to Brazil. That’s kind of been a request, so that’s the reason why we’re really here.”

Phillips says they are currently looking for more locations to build more assisted living communities.