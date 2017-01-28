Several Valley wrestlers advance to regional

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) — The postseason began Saturday for wrestlers around the Wabash Valley. Many wrestlers from the area traveled to Bloomington North High School for the sectional.

Terre Haute North’s Thomas Dull remained undefeated, cruising to a sectional title in the 182 weight class. Patriot Chris Barclay also advanced to the regional with a championship win at 195 pounds.

Terre Haute South’s Deshawn Buford came away with a surprising sectional championship in the 160 pound weight class.

Also, West Vigo’s Joe Creasey earned a sectional title at 170 pounds.

The regional will be held Saturday, February 4th at Bloomington South.