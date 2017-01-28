What is Vigo County’s jail crisis costing you?

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Time is running out for Vigo County to submit a plan for a new jail. That’s due to a pending federal lawsuit requiring the county to present significant plans of a new jail to a federal judge by February 28.

Every day Vigo County is forced to send anywhere from 35 to 38 inmates to other jails.

That’s because the jail is over capacity.

“Unfortunately some counties have built jails that are too small trying to save money, and they’re right back in the situation they are now,” said Mike Morris, Knox County Sheriff.

Vigo County inmates are shipped to Knox, Sullivan and Parke County jails. This comes with a hefty price tag for Vigo County residents.

“In Vigo County, it’s taxpayers money coming in, but it’s leaving the county, and coming to us,” said Morris.

This week there are 21 Vigo County inmates housed in the Knox County jail, 14 in the Sullivan County jail and three in the Parke County jail.

News 10 broke down the costs for sending inmates to Knox County in January. It costs $35 a day for each inmate. Since January 1, taxpayers have already paid more than $23,000.

This isn’t the taxpayers’ only receipt.

Sheriff Ewing says with Sullivan and Parke county jails included, that makes for a grand total of over $36,000 of taxpayers’ dollars in January already.

“Folks just have to realize it’s a necessity of life and build it to capacities that will be sustainable for years to come. It’s not cheap but that’s just the way it is,” said Morris.

Vigo County has sent $404,000 to Knox County in the past few years to house inmates.

Sheriff Ewing says taxpayers will continue to pay other counties for the next two years until a larger facility is built.