TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Behind a strong fourth quarter performance, Missouri State edged out the Indiana State women’s basketball team at the Hulman Center.

The Sycamores led by 10 points mid-way through the 3rd period, but the Bears rallied late to beat Indiana State 49-46.

Ashli O’Neal had an open three-point look as time ran out that would have forced overtime, but it bounced off the rim.

Ashley Taia led the Sycamores with 15 points, but she fouled out late in the fourth quarter.