ISU celebrates Chinese New Year!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students and faculty experience a part of Chinese culture at Indiana State University.

Many came together to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Sunday.

The event was put on through the Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

Along with food of the culture, there was a traditional Chinese show performance.

Organizers say it’s great to share their traditions with others, especially at their school.

“ISU is my second home and I really love it here,” said Jack Yang, CSSA President, “and also today, President Bradley is here also and I’m so excited!”

The Chinese New Year is also referred to as the Lunar New Year.