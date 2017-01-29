“It feels like what I’m supposed to do.” Local musician inspires students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Inside Harmony Hall in Terre Haute, you’ll find rock stars in the making.

From guitarists, to drummers, and aspiring singers, the bands fill every inch of the theater with their passion.

It’s all made possible because of Andrew Cundiff, otherwise known as “Otter”.

“I’ve been playing music my entire life and I noticed that there was kind of a gap in the area as far as all ages show so I wanted to fill that gap,” said Cundiff.

He saw a need to give local high school students a place to jam out to their own inspiration.

He owns a music company called Couch Studios and sponsors the events.

From open mic nights on Fridays to concerts every Saturday, Cundiff has created a place where all teenagers are welcomed.

“It just feels right. It feels like what I’m supposed to do,” said Cundiff.

It’s a hang out many parents can love because it’s an alcohol and drug-free zone.

“We want to create an environment where everybody is safe to enjoy the music and grow with it,” said Cundiff.

The Couch Studios’ mission is to provide a safe place where musicians can let their creativity run free. It’s one more option that teenagers can get consumed with, rather than turning to drugs or underage drinking.

“Lately I keep thinking back to when we started in my house. We’re here now and we got here based on what we’re doing and what we stand for and you know gathering that parental support as well,” said Cundiff.

Whether the students are rocking out in Cundiff’s house or on stage at Harmony Hall, he just wants students to grow up with the tunes that inspire them.

Each concert costs $10 for teenagers to get in. If his or her parent accompanies them to the concert, the parent gets in free.

For a list of upcoming shows, click here: https://www.facebook.com/CouchStudiosTH/