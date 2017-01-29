Two people arrested following traffic stop in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Sullivan County.

It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 on State Road 159 near Pleasantville, Indiana.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a lieutenant pulled over a pickup for a traffic stop in the area. Officials say while speaking with the occupants, they developed suspicion and searched the vehicle.

Police report finding methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, digital scales, pipes and other drug paraphernalia, along with a .45 cal semi-automatic handgun inside the pickup.

The driver, Adam Decoursey of Edwardsport, Indiana, and the passenger, Jessica Nelson of Bloomfield, Indiana, were taken into custody at the Sullivan County Jail.

Decoursey faces several charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While Suspended Prior, 3 counts of Possession of a Syringe, Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Nelson also faces a series of charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.