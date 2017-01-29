Winter bike ride honors fallen soldiers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Bikers of the Wabash Valley gathered to honor fallen soldiers.

It’s part of the Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride at Griffin Bike Park.

There was a presentation of colors, Taps and a 21-Gun Salute. Donations were also collected at the event.

Organizers say the cold weather was perfect, especially considering the story behind the event.

“A lot of it came from my dad who is in Boone County, Thornton, Indiana,” said Sally Marchand Collins, organizer, “and he always does military funerals all the time, like three times a week, and no matter what the weather is he’s always out there, and I just stood out here one day at the memorial and thought ‘Wow, you know, we’ve got to do something more.'”

More events are in the works for Griffin Bike Park, you can visit their website for more information!